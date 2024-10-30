Advertisement

Published Oct 30, 2024
WATCH: CU coordinators Pat Shumur and Robert Livingston talk after practice
Nicolette Edwards  •  CUSportsReport
Staff Writer
As the Buffs make their way through the second bye week of the season, offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur and defensive coordinator Robert Livingston continue their work on the practice field and recruiting trail.

Shurmur and Livingston met with reporters Wednesday to discuss what they've learned through 10 weeks in Colorado's season, how their groups are staying sharp during a bye week and more.

Check out Wednesday's media availabilities below:

