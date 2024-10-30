WATCH: CU coordinators Pat Shumur and Robert Livingston talk after practice

in other news
Everything Deion Sanders said after Colorado's win vs. Cincinnati
Full transcript of Deion Sanders' postgame press conference after the Buffs knocked off Cincinnati.
Game Breakdown: Buffs building momentum after convincing win vs. Cincinnati
Everything you need to know about Colorado's win over Cincinnati on Saturday night in Boulder.
WATCH: Head coach Deion Sanders and players talk after win vs. UC
Watch all the postgame media availabilities after CU's win vs. Cincinnati.
Colorado lands commitment from 2025 four-star WR Adrian Wilson
The Rivals250 prospect recently backed off his pledge to Arizona State before being offered by the Buffs this week.
CU Sports Report Roundtable: Staff picks and perspective for CU-Cincinnati
CU Sports Report staff breaks down five key questions ahead of Cincinnati at Colorado.
As the Buffs make their way through the second bye week of the season, offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur and defensive coordinator Robert Livingston continue their work on the practice field and recruiting trail.
Shurmur and Livingston met with reporters Wednesday to discuss what they've learned through 10 weeks in Colorado's season, how their groups are staying sharp during a bye week and more.
Check out Wednesday's media availabilities below:
