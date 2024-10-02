Things change quickly in recruiting. One day after reaffirming his commitment to Indiana, class of 2025 four-star defensive back Byron Baldwin announced his decommitment from the Hoosiers.

Baldwin revealed his decision to back off of his pledge from Indiana on Wednesday. He was IU's highest-rated commit in the 2025 class.

However, Baldwin tells Rivals that he will still consider Indiana. He still thinks the Hoosiers "have potential to be an amazing program," but he believes that it is in his best interest to open up his recruitment right now.

Indiana is off to a 5-0 start on the season and ranks in the top-25 in both the Associated Press Poll and the US LBM Coaches Poll.

The Saint Frances Academy (Baltimore, Md.) standout committed to Indiana in April. After a strong camp and 7-on-7 circuit over the offseason, and now an impressive start to his senior season, Baldwin has seen an uptick in the number of schools entering his recruitment.