Colorado head coach Deion Sanders wasn't in ideal spirits after the Buffs' less-than-pretty win over Arizona State in Tempe on Saturday, and this week he's hoping to send a message of consistency and accountability.

In addition to the message, Sanders spent time Tuesday discussing the current state of recruiting, quarterback Shedeur Sanders and his watch plus much more. Kicker Alejandro Mata also spoke with the media on Tuesday about his game-winning kick and more.

"Kickers are people too," Mata said.

Watch Tuesday's full sessions below: