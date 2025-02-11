Tuesdays with Gorney: Colorado's staff matches its roster in star power

Deion Sanders (Photo by © Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images)

When five-star superstar Travis Hunter shockingly flipped his commitment from Florida State to Jackson State on signing day, he talked about playing for the best to ever do it. He was talking about playing for Deion Sanders, learning from him, soaking in everything Sanders could teach him about playing cornerback not only for college but for what looked like a predestined NFL future. It was the biggest signing day flip in Rivals history and Sanders was the reason it happened.

Advertisement

When Sanders took the Jackson State job, fine, let’s see how he does – maybe it works out, maybe it’s a disaster, no one honestly knew. But then he got Hunter there, he got his son, Shedeur, to be the quarterback and Prime went 27-6. That put him into focus for numerous Power Four jobs and Colorado was the one he took. And now Sanders has not only turned around that program quickly – going 4-8 in his first season with a totally revamped roster (everyone remembers the Louis Vuitton comments) to 9-4 last season. What should not be overlooked is that heading into 2025, Colorado might have the best coaching staff in the country. Not one of the best. The best. With the most NFL experience. With the biggest names who could do wonders on the recruiting trail. Sanders has the bona fides. Super Bowl champ and seven-time Pro Bowler Warren Sapp is already on staff. The addition of Marshall Faulk as running backs coach is not only massive for name recognition on the recruiting trail but he’s walked the walk. Faulk rushed for more than 12,000 yards and he had 100 rushing touchdowns in his career. You don’t think some of the best running backs in the country (at least some of the smartest) are going to want to learn from him in Boulder?

Marshall Faulk (Photo by © Kirby Lee-Imagn Images)