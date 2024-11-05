WATCH: Coach Deion Sanders and CU players talk after Tuesday's practice

Colorado is coming off a productive bye week that led the Buffs into a tie for second place in the Big 12 without needing to play a game. Head coach Deion Sanders and the Buffs have since returned back to work in preparation for a big matchup in Lubbock on Saturday.

Sanders, running back Isaiah Augustave, defensive back DJ McKinney and punter Mark Vassett met with the media on Tuesday to discuss how they're preparing for Texas Tech, what stood out during the bye week and more.

Check out the media sessions from Tuesday below: