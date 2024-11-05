WATCH: Coach Deion Sanders and CU players talk after Tuesday's practice

in other news
Buffs offer Oklahoma State DL commit Alexander McPherson
Colorado jumped into the mix with the 2025 recruit from IMG Academy in Florida on Thursday.
PODCAST: Getting up to speed as the Buffs head into the final stretch
In this week's episode, our staff covers CU's bye week, the latest recruiting news and the start of basketball season.
Newcomer Trevor Baskin looks like a perfect fit for the Buffs
After being one of the top players at Colorado Mesa, Trevor Baskin looks to fill a big shooting hole with the Buffs.
Recruiting Rumor Mill: The latest on Carde Smith following his CU visit
The four-star USC OL commit is one of the prospects in focus in Adam Gorney's latest roundup.
Offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur refining and evolving CU's offense
Pat Shurmur's flexibility on offense has the Buffs building momentum.
Colorado is coming off a productive bye week that led the Buffs into a tie for second place in the Big 12 without needing to play a game. Head coach Deion Sanders and the Buffs have since returned back to work in preparation for a big matchup in Lubbock on Saturday.
Sanders, running back Isaiah Augustave, defensive back DJ McKinney and punter Mark Vassett met with the media on Tuesday to discuss how they're preparing for Texas Tech, what stood out during the bye week and more.
Check out the media sessions from Tuesday below: