Buffs offer Oklahoma State DL commit Alexander McPherson

Buffs offer Oklahoma State DL commit Alexander McPherson

Colorado jumped into the mix with the 2025 recruit from IMG Academy in Florida on Thursday.

Premium contentForums content
 • Matt Moreno
PODCAST: Getting up to speed as the Buffs head into the final stretch

PODCAST: Getting up to speed as the Buffs head into the final stretch

In this week's episode, our staff covers CU's bye week, the latest recruiting news and the start of basketball season.

 • Staff
Newcomer Trevor Baskin looks like a perfect fit for the Buffs

Newcomer Trevor Baskin looks like a perfect fit for the Buffs

After being one of the top players at Colorado Mesa, Trevor Baskin looks to fill a big shooting hole with the Buffs.

Premium content
 • Nicolette Edwards
Published Nov 5, 2024
WATCH: Coach Deion Sanders and CU players talk after Tuesday's practice
Nicolette Edwards
Colorado is coming off a productive bye week that led the Buffs into a tie for second place in the Big 12 without needing to play a game. Head coach Deion Sanders and the Buffs have since returned back to work in preparation for a big matchup in Lubbock on Saturday.

Sanders, running back Isaiah Augustave, defensive back DJ McKinney and punter Mark Vassett met with the media on Tuesday to discuss how they're preparing for Texas Tech, what stood out during the bye week and more.

Check out the media sessions from Tuesday below:

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
