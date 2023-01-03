Bain was a sack master with 77 career stops on quarterbacks at Miami Central, and that clear path to the backfield continued going against his Team Speed teammates in practice. When the play went live against Team Phantom, Bain held his ground forcing action inside to the linebackers. In the game, Bain had a tackle, a tipped pass, a QB hurry and consistently beat the man in front of him. Currently ranked at No. 102, expect Bain to be a Rivals100 prospect once the next rankings are posted. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH MIAMI FANS AT CANESCOUNTY.COM *****

If there was anyone who took the field against the All-America players who was not intimidated, it was Hall. Playing for IMG Academy, Hall is accustomed to squaring off against five- and four-star prospects on a daily basis. The mentality held strong being the leading tackler for Team Phantom on Tuesday. Hall was reading his keys, owning the box and getting in the backfield to make plays. His closing speed on the ball popped during the game.

*****

A four-star but outside the Rivals250, Matthews did everything right throughout his time in Florida. Matthews' routes are crisp, his cuts are devastating and his hands are amazing. The Utah signee abused defensive backs throughout the practices and got some carryover action in the game. In the second quarter, Matthews hauled in a 23-yard touchdown pass from Oklahoma QB signee Jackson Arnold. Going for theatrics, Matthews almost had the game-tying touchdown in the fourth quarter on a slightly overthrown pass.

*****

The fastest man on either roster, Edwards showed up and showed out. If the Colorado signee has the slightest bit of green, the jets come on and he is gone. What cannot be taught, Edwards has. Edwards can create his own running lanes with his cuts making defenders miss adding yards to any play. The game was somewhat reflective of how well he performed throughout the practices, dropping some jaws and making something out of nothing with his burst covering 24 yards off five carries. He also contributed in the passing attack, hauling in two passes for 22 yards.