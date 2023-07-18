Colorado’s presence was sparse on the preseason All-Pac-12 teams voted on by the media, but cornerback and wide receiver Travis Hunter was well-represented.

Hunter is the only player to appear twice on the first-team defense as both a defensive back and at all-Purpose, special teams. Hunter was also selected as an honorable mention at wide receiver.

While Hunter received the majority of Colorado’s recognition, Jimmy Horn Jr. (as a return specialist) and punter Mark Vassett were honorable mentions.

Last year, Horn was selected first-team All-AAC at kick returner.

For Vassett, his consistency at Louisville was certainly notable as he averaged 43.2 yards per punt on 100 punts with six touchbacks. He also earned honorable mention All-ACC as a sophomore in 2022 as he set a new record at Louisville for averaging 44.6 yards per punt on 52 punts.

The newness in personnel across Colorado’s program likely played a role in the lack of Buffs on this year’s preseason teams. Familiar stars around the Pac-12 earned their spots largely from their production in the conference last year.

From the poll to the ongoing buzz circulating around head coach Deion Sanders' program, it looks like Colorado is coming into the fall with a lot to prove.