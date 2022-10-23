Colorado interim head coach Mike Sanford addressed the media following the Buffs’ 42-9 loss Saturday at Oregon State.

The setback dropped Colorado to 1-6 on the season, with each loss coming by at least 23 points.

Below is a transcript of that press conference.

Opening statement:

“Guys were fighting and continuing to find some fun in the game of football, even in the fourth quarter and in the huddle offensively as we moved the ball. I was really proud of how the offense continued to respond. We’ve just got to take care of the football. Obviously the outcome and the score of the game would be drastically different.”

On whether it was hard to keep energy from last week going:

“I would say we had good energy. It is all about that on the road. You have to find your own energy. We had a good plan for that. I think sometimes the combination of execution and then your own personal energy and your response to adversity, I think they all kind of play together. I was pleased with our energy. I just think the minute details of execution were ultimately what let this game get away from us. We’re gonna get back to work on Sunday. We’ve got to learn from these decisions. I don’t think that's a locker room that’s looking at this and saying ‘Same old, same old.’ I think there's a lot of fight and a lot of belief. We’ve got to get healthy in the course of a couple of days. We're not extremely banged up, but fatigued. I think those guys will be returning to play against Arizona State.”

On the offensive not capitalizing due to mistakes like drops:

“The biggest thing is I believe in these players and I want them to continue to press through the feeling of having to make a play and pressing to make a play, but just to go out there and make the plays. I think we saw that in glimpses today, but just piecing it together consistently. As I said, to come and play a really good 6-2 now Pac-12 team, the margins are so small. I think we’ve just got to continue to have that belief, that inner belief in ourselves to continue to go out and make those plays. I believe that we're gonna make those plays down the stretch. We’ve got a lot of football left. I’ve got a ton of belief in these guys. This is a locker industry that is fighting and will continue to fight. We're gonna go get some results that we want throughout the course of the next five weeks.”

On not capitalizing on Oregon State’s early fumble and whether Anthony Hankerson’s absence after that was injury related:

“It was an injury. That's a true freshman running back that's out there. A lot of times, you want that player to have a chance to kind of learn through two to four carries a game and then build it to six or eight. We’ve just got to get better with the football. We've emphasized it a lot in practice. Those guys, it’s physical defense and they’re hitting, but we’ve got to take care of the football. I know that Anthony will be fine. He was banged up. dinged up a little bit.”

On not wanting to risk an injury getting worse with Hankerson:

“Number one, I didn't want to put them out there if he wasn't full, full speed. It wasn't a major injury or anything like that, but he was dinged up. He's a very valuable player for us that’s done a lot of really good things. You don't want to risk anything going forward. We’ve got a lot of football left, a lot of season to play for. I just didn't want to press it too much with him. Jayle Stacks was a positive today. I was really pleased with how he ran the football, took care of the football. That's what we saw out of Jayle in the spring. We even talked about it back in the spring. I'm looking forward to his continued ascension because he brings a different body type to the running back room and style of running the football. I think it's going to help us down the stretch.”

On JT Shrout’s performance and how close Owen McCown is to returning:

“We’ll kind of evaluate that as we go with Owen. With regards to JT, I think we’ve got to continue to help around him. I thought he did some good things. I thought he responded well to adversity. You and made some explosive plays down the field. He was good at that. I think with JT, just continuing to get him in a rhythm because you can see the wild throws. They’re there. You can see the pocket presence, the demeanor. He’s a guy that I think will continue to get better as the year goes on as he gets into a groove and a rhythm. We’ll see what happens with Owen.”

On the run defense and Oregon State’s success:

“When you look out there, the advancement of the program with regards to the body types and the offensive line and the fullbacks and tight ends. That's an impressive, long, well-built team. They went through their lumps playing young players and I think that they've had that opportunity to develop over the course of the last two, three years. Like I said, the margin is so small when you're playing against a team that has that physicality. I think it's just shoring up some of the things from a run game perspective and how we fit the run. They had a good plan. I thought we had a good plan going in and they had good counter punches for it, to be quite honest. Getting off the field was a challenge. It wasn't the multiple 40-yard runs or a few of them mixed in there. It was the three, five, seven, 12, just methodically driving the football down the field. They're gonna win a lot of football games this year. They're a tough team to play because they're a well-rounded football team in all three phases.”

On Van Wells’ health status:

“I think he got caught under a pile and got kind of contorted backwards. There was some pain, some dinged-up, but it was a lot of fear, as well. I think Van’s going to be fine. It was awesome – he was in the tent and they were calling plays for the fourth quarter and he's in the huddle with us on the sideline, smile on his face, ready to go back in, if need be. I thought Austin Johnson responded really well. He’s a guy that has played football here and started games. We do feel confident with Van returning, but also with Austin Johnson being able to take that role, if need be.”

On concern with lack of depth at running back and how close Victor Venn and Alex Fontenot are to returning:

“I think we'll have to evaluate that in person. I think there are some guys trending in the right direction to come back and give us depth there. We had Dante Capolungo who was playing scout team safety and corner two weeks ago and Charlie’s shoe came off and Jayle was a little banged up, so we threw Dante out there and he knew what to do. We’ve given him a lot of opportunities to scrimmage in live situations the last two weeks. It's thin, but I think we're gonna get some reserves back.”

On the fight of the team making plays late:

“Even some of the drives down the stretch offensively, the defensive stop there, there was a good feel of fighting and resolve on the sideline and on the field. It wasn't enough, but that's what we're gonna do as coaches as the adults and the grown-ups and the paid professionals. We’re going to go back to work. We're going to put the best product on the field against Arizona State. We’re gonna make sure that we bring the same energy, a great game plan, get back to work and put on what we believe is gonna be a great Saturday of football at Folsom Field.”

On status of Chase Penry:

“He's battled a pretty significant offseason situation injury-wise. It's just about making sure that he's at his optimal level of performance to play him. I believe he's at three games right now. He did play more than the redshirt his freshman year, so it's a decision that we're gonna make for his best interests. We're always going to err on the side of the student-athletes’ best interests. If he’s not at his best playing shape then obviously we're not going to put him in that position. We're a little bit dinged-up at certain positions. He's healthy, but I want to make sure when he does play, he's at his best.

On whether Penry will redshirt:

“We'll continue to have that discussion. We can revisit that as I sit down and talk with his family.”