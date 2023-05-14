Since Dec. 4 when Deion Sanders was hired as head coach, he has continually made clear the impending roster overhaul that Colorado’s program would experience.

“The team we are playing with now is not the team we’ll be playing with in Texas for that first game,” Sanders said.

Fast forward about three weeks from CU’s spring game and that statement continues to bear out as 43 scholarship players have left since that afternoon at a packed Folsom Field, while Sanders and his staff have added 23 transfers in that same time.

Since December, a total of 53 scholarship players have left CU’s program (not counting DE Chance Main, who entered the transfer portal only to formally announce his return last week) and 76 of the maximum 85 scholarships are filled, including only 12 holdovers from last season along with 47 transfer/JUCO additions and 17 freshmen.

Which means this is a good time to take stock and reassess the Buffs' roster -- starting with the offense.

Colorado lost quality players such as WR Montana Lemonious-Craig, RB Deion Smith and WR Jordyn Tyson, who recently committed to Arizona State. In total during the spring window, 18 offensive players left and 7 were added.

As the offensive roster stands today, the Buffs are still missing some depth in multiple position groups that show the work isn't done yet for Sanders and his staff.

Here’s a look at each unit and how it stacks up at this point ...