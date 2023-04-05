Seydou Traore has gone quite the distance – literally and figuratively – in his football career.

Traore initially learned about American football through NFL This Week, a highlight show that aired on the British Broadcasting Cooperation (BBC). Those glimpses into the game, coupled with playing goalkeeper on the soccer field, evolved into an interest for football that brought him across the pond to Arkansas State and now Colorado.

“I play goalie so I feel like the hand-eye coordination kind of translated over,” Traore said. “I was quite an athlete coming out, but raw with technical ability, but I think that pass catching came naturally to me.”

The 6-foot-4 tight end was one of the most sought after players in the portal, ranking No. 112 in the Rivals transfer tracker. His numbers at Arkansas State boosted his stock in the portal after recording 50 catches for 655 yards and four touchdowns.