Trajen Odom had set his unofficial visit to Colorado earlier in the year, and he was finally able to make it a reality over the weekend. The high three-star prospect from North Carolina, who is originally from California, has been busy this spring taking visits to programs across the country.

He is reaching the end of that stretch, and the Buffs were able to spend time with him in recent days helping him become more familiar with the program Deion Sanders is building in Boulder.