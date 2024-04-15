Matt began his career at Rivals in 2011 as recruiting editor and then publisher for Arizona affiliate, GOAZCATS.com. In 2022, he moved into an expanded role covering Pac-12 recruiting for Rivals.
Trajen Odom had set his unofficial visit to Colorado earlier in the year, and he was finally able to make it a reality over the weekend. The high three-star prospect from North Carolina, who is originally from California, has been busy this spring taking visits to programs across the country.
He is reaching the end of that stretch, and the Buffs were able to spend time with him in recent days helping him become more familiar with the program Deion Sanders is building in Boulder.
It was a positive experience for the 6-foot-5, 265-pound recruit from the Charlotte area.
"It was great being out there seeing the school for the first time," he told CU Sports Report. "Spending time with coach and the staff really made me see that they are all genuine and real. They make it a family environment, and hearing the vision of coach of plans to elevate the program is great."
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.