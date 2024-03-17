Saturday, the Buffs had a chance to bookend their time in the Pac-12 with a pair of titles. After winning the league tournament in their first season in 2012, they had an opportunity to lift the conference’s final crown in 2024. They also had a chance to eliminate any doubt about an NCAA Tournament bid, which they had worked so hard to secure over the past month.

Unfortunately, they fell just one game short.

To cap off an unprecedented weekend of bid-stealing, Oregon punched its ticket to the big dance with a 75-68 win over Colorado in the title game in Las Vegas. This marks the Ducks’ fourth Pac-12 Tournament title since the league expanded to 12 teams in 2012. They will now hear their name called on Selection Sunday after coming into the week needing a championship to sneak into the 68-team field.

“Number one, I’m proud of our guys, I’m proud of our team. I’m proud of what they’ve done over the last four, four and a half weeks,” head coach Tad Boyle said postgame. “We’re not gonna let this one game define us, because what these guys have done over that period of time is nothing short of amazing in my opinion. We’ve really come together, we’ve played well, well enough to win. Unfortunately, tonight we didn’t. Oregon had a lot to do with that. ... Oregon played better than us tonight. They deserved to win, we didn’t. We had our chances, we just didn’t play well enough.”

As for the Buffs (24-10), they will await the bracket reveal Sunday evening to see if they made the cut. Their win Friday in the semifinals seemed to secure their spot, but with results around the country on top of the Ducks’ win, the bubble has shrunk by up to five spots and has left a lot of doubt in plenty of teams’ minds heading into Sunday.

“There’s no doubt in my mind this is an NCAA Tournament team,” Boyle said. “I’ve known that from day one. We’ve had some hiccups along the way, we’ve had some injuries along the way, and hopefully they’ll look at the whole body of work and recognize that we’re one of the best – what is it, 37 at-large teams? I can’t think of 36, 37 that are better than us, but that’s for them to decide, not for me to decide.”

As for the game itself, it was a nervy start from both teams, with both struggling to execute offensively in the early going. For the Buffs, turnover problems continued to get in their way. They started the game with three early ones, as their offense was sped up and discombobulated in the early going.

On the Oregon side, the Ducks (23-11) weren’t attacking nearly enough and settled for jumper after jumper. After stellar performances from guards Jackson Shelstad and Jermaine Couisnard in their semifinal upset of Arizona, the two were cold from the outside Saturday, leaving the Ducks looking for different answers.

There wasn’t much separating the two squads in the opening 20 minutes, as the Buffs’ only run to stretch their lead out to nine was quickly answered by a spurt from the Ducks to get back to level ground. Shelstad finally started to get going, scoring four points in the final minute of the first half to give the Ducks a 33-30 lead going into the break.