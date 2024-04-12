Among the new offensive line reinforcements Colorado brought in, five-star freshman Jordan Seaton is working this spring to make an immediate impact.

One of the most anticipated commitments in the country, signing days after National Signing Day, his commitment to Colorado was made official through a video he posted on social media while he was shopping in Miami with Shedeur Sanders.

Seaton is now on campus developing his game alongside CU’s new offensive linemen to ensure that this fall Sanders won’t find himself on the ground — or injured for that matter.

“My impressions of the O-line, it's been very good,” Seaton said. “I'm playing with a lot of people with experience, a lot of people are veterans. We got Khalil Benson. You got Justin [Mayers], Yakari [Walker] and not only them, but Coach Phil [Loadholt], great person, great coach, and he's a 12-year vet. He knows his stuff and this year is gonna be different.”

Being different was certainly a key objective for the offensive line group as the lack of pass protection resulted in Sanders holding the title as the most sacked quarterback in the FBS with 52 sacks and a back injury that limited his game last season. The offensive line was the most prominent fault in Colorado’s offensive efficiency and head coach Deion Sanders hired a new leader in Phil Loadholt to reinvent the room and five-star Seaton to set the tone for what CU’s pass protection can become.