Colorado’s first Sweet 16 appearance in 20 years was a short one as No. 2-seed Iowa handed the Buffs an 87-77 loss at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle on Friday.

Iowa’s Caitlin Clark (26.9 points per game) brought her usual offensive firepower going on a run in the second half to spark the Hawkeyes. Along with Clark, foul trouble put Colorado in a compromising position forcing the Buffs to play most of the fourth quarter without Frida Formann before they lost Jaylyn Sherrod and Aaronette Vonleh to foul outs by the end of the game.

Formann jogged to the bench in tears after fouling out.

The loss of Frida greatly impacted the Buffs in the frontcourt. She posted 19 points in the first half, but couldn’t replicate that rhythm into the second. Formann and the rest of the squad couldn’t contain Clark nor the rest of the Hawkeyes on offense as CU was outscored 25-13 in the third.

Iowa crushed any momentum that the Buffs had in the third, but by the fourth they covered ground getting within four points. Quay Miller began that run with a huge three putting the CU within six points.

Vonleh and Sherrod followed up with layups to pull the Buffs within four with 1:49 left in regulation. Miller tried to make it a one-possession game with 55 seconds to go from the 3-point arc, but the shot did not fall.

However, Iowa would run away with the game going on a 7-0 run due to the Buffs multiple fouls in that timeframe. Tayanna Jones finished with four fouls and Kindyll Wetat finished with three.

Sherrod recorded 11 points and nine assists. Miller finished with yet another double-double with 12 points and 14 rebounds — 10 of those points came in the fourth.

As anticipated, Clark was the difference maker in the matchup posting 31 points. Three other Hawkeyes ended in double figures.

The Buffs' grittiness showed in the first half as they led by one point going into the second. They defended Clark well, but this game would ultimately be won in the frontcourt. Iowa shot 55% from the field throughout the game, while the Buffs shot 41%.

The third quarter deficit put Colorado at a disadvantage, but Miller kept the Buffs in the game with her 10, Vonleh (6) and (6) Sadler outsourcing Iowa 24-23 in the fourth.