More quarterback movement may still be coming in the 2025 class

Julian Lewis

After the decommitment of Julian Lewis from USC and the flip of Husan Longstreet from Texas A&M to the Trojans, along with the pledge of former Florida State commit Tramell Jones to Florida, there are even more quarterback dominoes to figure out with signing day only weeks away. Here is the latest from Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney.

LEWIS BACKS OFF USC PLEDGE

After being committed to USC since August 2023, the five-star quarterback from Carrollton, Ga., backed off his pledge to the Trojans on Sunday after visiting Georgia over the weekend. However, Julian Lewis is not expected to flip to the Bulldogs. Instead, numerous sources have said that Colorado is now the front-runner in his recruitment and there is some talk that a decision could come soon, like before National Signing Day. Lewis has a tremendous amount of respect for what second-year coach Deion Sanders has done in Boulder, he loves offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur and his NFL history and the idea of taking over for expected first-round NFL Draft pick Shedeur Sanders has become more appealing.

GEORGIA LOOKING FOR A SECOND QB

Bear Bachmeier

It’s clear that four-star commit Ryan Montgomery remains locked in with Georgia and he’s not afraid of competition as the Bulldogs continue their search for a second quarterback in this class. Lewis looks like a long shot. Cal commit Jaron Sagapolutele is expected to visit this weekend but it has seemed Oregon looks like the biggest threat to flip the Ewa Beach (Hawaii) Campbell lefty four-star. Mississippi State commit Kamario Taylor might still visit but he wants Georgia to offer his brother, Jaiden, and that hasn’t happened yet although the Bulldogs have. And over the weekend, Stanford commit Bear Bachmeier was offered by Georgia. While Bachmeier is interested, the four-star from Murrieta (Calif.) Murrieta Valley said he didn’t really know what the plan is with Georgia yet. There could be others – or none at all – but Georgia is making attempts at a second quarterback. RELATED: UGA visitor reaction

MORE QUICK HITTERS