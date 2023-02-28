What has to date been one of the most successful seasons in decades for the Colorado women’s basketball program is starting to come with some recognition beyond the national polls.

Center Quay Miller and guard Jaylyn Sherrod were among the 16 players to earn all-Pac-12 recognition while center Aaronette Vonleh was named the conference’s co-most improved player of the year. Sherrod was also on the league’s all-defensive team.

Miller, a Washington transfer, made her mark in her second season with the Buffs, averaging a team-high 14.1 points and 8.8 rebounds per game. Earlier this month, the 6-foot-3 Miller was named as one of 10 candidates nationally for the Lisa Leslie Award, given annually to the top center in Division I women’s college basketball. Last season, she was named the Pac-12 sixth player of the year and was an all-conference honorable mention inclusion.

In addition to her 11.1 points per game, Sherrod leads all Pac-12 players with five assists per game and has a nearly perfect 2-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio. She also is the top player in the Pac-12 in steals per game, with 2.4. That figure landed her on the all-defensive team for the second time in her career, as she also accomplished the feat as a sophomore in 2020-21.

Vonleh, a sophomore in her first season with the program after transferring in from Arizona, finished the regular season second on the team in scoring and rebounding, with 11.9 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. Those numbers represent significant jumps from her lone season at Arizona, in 2021-22, when she averaged 4.1 points and 1.6 rebounds per game. That production was aided in part by a huge increase in playing time for the former top-100 recruit, who went from seven minutes per game with the Wildcats to 25.9 per game with the Buffs.

Vonleh and teammate Frida Formann were also all-conference honorable mention inclusions.

Together, that group of standouts helped led Colorado to a 22-7 regular-season record and a third-place finish in the Pac-12 standings, behind only No. 3 Utah and No. 6 Stanford. The 22 wins are tied for the program’s most in a season since 2012-13.

The Buffs can add to that total later this week in the Pac-12 Tournament in Las Vegas, where they’ll face off Thursday against the winner of a first-round matchup between USC and Oregon State.