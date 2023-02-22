Linebacker AJ Guida always had an interest in Colorado’s program after going on a few visits in 2022.

Former linebackers coach Mark Smith stayed in contact with Guida while he was playing at Mullen High School in Denver. As the new coaching staff rolled in, new linebackers coach Andre’ Hart invited him to the program's elite underclassmen event in late January to gain a sense of what the new staff is creating, and Guida left feeling confident about the direction the team is heading.

“I think the most appealing thing about [CU] right now is the future of the program,” Guida said. “It’s gonna be something really special happening up there and you want to be part of those special programs.

“With the new coaching staff coming in and what they’re trying to build up there, that’s definitely something that’s standing out.”