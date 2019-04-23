Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-23 10:09:25 -0500') }} football Edit

Lee impressed with Colorado coaches, players

Zep82cye6uxflbarltpg
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Mike Singer • CUSportsNation.com
@CUSportsNation
CUSportsNation.com

Greenwood VIllage (Colo.) Cherry Creek offensive guard Carson Lee has been to a few of Colorado's spring practices. As a Colorado commit, the 6-foot-4, 305-pounder has been watching the team closel...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}