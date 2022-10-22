QB Ben Gulbranson is starting for his third consecutive game and the Beavers won his last two starts, what does he do well? What does he struggle with and what's the current state at quarterback?

Slaughter: "With Chance Nolan out due to concussion protocol, Ben Gulbranson will get his third straight start and the fourth straight game that he's played in. The Beavers' passing offense hasn't been quite what it was with Nolan under center, but Gulbranson has done a solid job of taking care of the football, not turning it over and being a really good offensive game manager. I think the coaching staff has a good understanding of what Gulbranson can and can't do out there and I think we saw the best game plan with him under center a week ago against Washington State. The Beavers played it safe on offense, ran the ball well, minimized risky plays and relied on a strong defense to earn that 24-10 victory. ... I'd expect the script to be similar to last week where OSU leans on the ground game and doesn't put Gulbranson in too many high-risk situations."