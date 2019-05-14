CUSportsNation recently had the chance to catch up with Wray as he prepares to visit Colorado once again.

Wray briefly committed to Ohio State in April of last year, but his services are now open again. Offers he has received have come from the University of Alabama, Georgia, Florida State, Notre Dame, Texas and Vanderbilt, among many others.

Fast forward to now, and Wray, at 6-foot-5 and 290 pounds, is one of the most highly sought after offensive linemen on the East Coast. Currently, Wray has 33 offers on the table and that number seems to be growing with the passing of every few days.

Wray, who travels to Boulder from his home in Marietta, Georgia, visited CU back in early April. He has family in the state of Colorado and when he was a younger kid, lived in Fort Collins for a number of years.

On Saturday, May 18, Colorado will play host to Class of 2020 four-star offensive tackle Jake Wray for an official visit.

Once more, Wray has many offers right now and countless interested institutions vying to enlist his services for the future. But even with so many options, he knows what he's looking for in a particular school.

"I wouldn't compare schools against each other [but] what I will say is that each school has something unique about it," Wray said. "I value tradition and vision in a school along with many other things."

There seems to be quite a surplus of "vision" in head coach Mel Tucker and his staff's plans for the future. It doesn't take much intuition to conclude that Colorado's coaches are trying to sell the program in part based on a desire to compete with Pac-12 Conference powerhouses and win games now. Not in a year or two, not after a rebuilding period or after some time to smoothly transition from the previous coaching administration, but now.

By all indications, Tucker and Co. established a rapport with Wray when he was last in Boulder.

"I enjoyed [my first visit]," Wray said. "[CU] is a very cool place and it's extremely diverse in things it has. I had a good time there."

Seems like the beauty of Boulder, the layout of campus at Colorado, the Champions Center facilities and the overall environment at CU very well may be actively working to Tucker's advantage in courting Wray.

That's not to say those above things have overshadowed the role of Colorado's coaches in making a run at Wray, though.

"All of the coaches [impressed me]," Wray said of his last visit to CU. "I have never known any of them previously but when I met them they all impressed me."

Although Wray may very well make a recruiting-related decision in the near future, as of now, he's keeping the cards close to his chest.

""I do not have a plan of any sort at this moment," he said.

If the Buffs were to land him, Wray would potentially be the fourth commit from the Class of 2020, joining QB Brendon Lewis, OL Carson Lee and ATH Joe Perkins.



