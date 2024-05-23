After Rashad Amos flipped his commitment from Colorado to Ole Miss late last week, it pushed Colorado to dive back into the transfer portal for more running back depth. Thursday, the Buffs landed a pledge from former Arkansas tailback Isaiah Augustave.

He carried the ball in four games as a freshman for Sam Pittman and the Razorbacks in 2023, breaking out with a 14-carry, 101-yard performance against FIU in November. Augustave followed it up in Arkansas’ final game of the year against No. 9-ranked Missouri, amassing 80 yards and one touchdown on the ground.

Earlier this spring, Augustave was getting second-team reps in Arkansas’ spring game before searching for greener pastures. He is listed at 6-foot-2, 208 pounds and has three seasons of eligibility remaining.