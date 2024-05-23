Former Arkansas RB Isaiah Augustave commits to Colorado
After Rashad Amos flipped his commitment from Colorado to Ole Miss late last week, it pushed Colorado to dive back into the transfer portal for more running back depth. Thursday, the Buffs landed a pledge from former Arkansas tailback Isaiah Augustave.
He carried the ball in four games as a freshman for Sam Pittman and the Razorbacks in 2023, breaking out with a 14-carry, 101-yard performance against FIU in November. Augustave followed it up in Arkansas’ final game of the year against No. 9-ranked Missouri, amassing 80 yards and one touchdown on the ground.
Earlier this spring, Augustave was getting second-team reps in Arkansas’ spring game before searching for greener pastures. He is listed at 6-foot-2, 208 pounds and has three seasons of eligibility remaining.
A three-star recruit in the class of 2023, according to Rivals, the Naples, Florida native chose Arkansas over offers from Florida State, Kentucky, Tennessee and others. Rivals ranks him as a three-star transfer.
Augustave fills the hole that Amos left when he announced his decision to flip on Saturday. He joins Ohio State transfer Dallan Hayden, incoming freshmen Micah Welch and Brandon Hood, and former walk-on Charlie Offerdahl as the five scholarship running backs on the Buffs’ roster heading into the fall.
Overall, Augustave is the 16th spring transfer addition. This leaves the Buffs at 80 total scholarships, with five more open spots to work with.
Arizona, which he visited last weekend, was the other known competition for Augustave as he searched for his next home this spring.
Colorado spring transfer additions
DL Dayon Hayes (Pitt | Committed: April 21)
OL Payton Kirkland (Texas | Committed: April 21)
DL Rayyan Buell (Ohio | Committed: April 21)
RB Dallan Hayden (Ohio State | Committed: April 22)
OL Wyatt Hummel (Villanova | Committed: April 26)
LB Nikhai Hill-Green (Michigan/Charlotte | Committed: April 27)
CB Colton Hood (Auburn | Committed: April 28)
OL Zack Owens (Clemson | Committed: April 28)
DB RJ Johnson (Arkansas | Committed: May 1)
OL Ethan Boyd (Michigan State | Committed: May 2)
DL Tawfiq Thomas (Louisville | Committed: May 3)
CB Ivan Yates (Furman | Committed: May 6)
LB Johnny Chaney Jr. (Florida A&M | Committed: May 8)
DB Savion Riley (Vanderbilt/Miami | Committed: May 11)
OL Chris Morris (Texas A&M/Memphis/JUCO | Committed: May 13)
RB Isaiah Augustave (Arkansas | Committed: May 23)
Video via @HackCity | YouTube