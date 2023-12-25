In a move that helps solidify one of the remaining positions of need for Colorado, Florida State linebacker DJ Lundy provided Colorado fans with another gift Christmas morning. The junior from Ocilla, Georgia has announced that he will be joining the Buffs for his final college season.

Lundy became a key part of the FSU defense over the last three seasons, and he wrapped up his 2023 campaign third on the Seminoles with 54 tackles (17 solo) to go with 6 tackles for loss, 2 sacks and an interception.

In his career, the 6-foot-1, 244-pound linebacker has racked up 183 tackles, 5 sacks and 9 passes defensed.

The linebacker spot was a challenge for the Buffs to solidify in Deion Sanders' first season leading the team. There was a steady rotation throughout the group that only became somewhat settled when the staff decided to move safety Trevor Woods into the role.

Lundy, who will have one season of remaining eligibility in Boulder, will bring a high level of experience to the group having played in 44 games throughout his career in Tallahassee.

He played in all 13 games this season and made four starts after playing in 13 games last year with two starts. In 2021, he played in 12 games and made 11 starts.

Lundy has been a productive member of the defense, and his efforts have been acknowledged by the staff at PFF. He currently sits atop the list in multiple categories for FSU including being graded as the team's top run defender (91.3) and tackler (84.1). His run defense grade is tops for all linebackers at the Power Five level this season.

While Lundy spent some time at the WILL linebacker spot this season, he mostly played middle linebacker and all four of his starts this year came at that position.

The Irwin County High School alum signed with the Seminoles as a three-star prospect in the 2020 cycle. Though he was only rated as the 73rd-best player in the state, Lundy picked up offers from Georgia, Tennessee, Auburn, Kentucky, Mississippi State, West Virginia, Pittsburgh and South Carolina among many others.

Lundy is one of a nation-leading 18 transfer commitments for Colorado, which currently ranks third in the Rivals transfer team rankings for 2024. He is the first inside linebacker of the group for the Buffs.