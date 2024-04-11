Travis Hunter did almost all of his work on the defensive end on the outside last season, but that will change in 2024 according to Mathis. With the new transfers in the secondary providing additional versatility, Hunter can slide inside and has been getting reps in the nickel spot this spring.

“He’s able to come in there, if we need him in the B-gap, he was able to fill that B-gap,” Mathis said. “A lot of nickels really don’t wanna do that, but he’s able to do that. With the system going in in college football now, the best receivers are no longer on the outside. So with him having the ability to go inside and us not losing a step on the outside, it’s gonna be real good for us. We can match up and be able to take away their best guy by putting Travis on him on the inside or the outside.”

Mathis also said that Preston Hodge and DJ McKinney have been taking a lot of reps on the outside while Hunter works at nickel. The two-way star’s physicality makes him an asset for the Buffs to have in the box, so the move could unlock him as more than just a cover man.