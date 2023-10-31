Here are five takeaways from Sanders’ time with the media Tuesday.

Deion Sanders addressed the media Tuesday at his weekly press conference before the Buffs take on No. 16 Oregon State at home on Saturday night. Colorado is coming off of back-to-back losses to Stanford and UCLA and is looking to bounce back against yet another ranked Pac-12 opponent. Colorado currently sits at 4-4, needing two wins over its final four outings to qualify for a bowl game.

After Saturday’s game, reports surfaced that the Colorado locker room had been robbed and many players had jewelry and other items stolen. Sanders opened his press conference on Tuesday by confirming those reports, and made it clear that he wanted his players to be reimbursed for the incident.

“Our kids got robbed during the game last week. I think that’s a travesty,” Sanders said. “I would expect the NCAA to do something about that. These are college kids.”

Sanders later said that he had heard the UCLA locker room was robbed as well, and called on the NCAA for action in response.