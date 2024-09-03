Deion Sanders spoke to the media ahead of his team's first road trip on Tuesday. Here are the main takeaways.

It’s officially corn week! Colorado takes a step up in competition in Week 2 after pulling out a nailbiter against North Dakota State in the season opener. The Buffs head on the road to Lincoln for the first of two rivalry games in successive weeks on Saturday, and in the process will likely have to deal with one of the wildest Memorial Stadium crowds in a long time.

It’s common, especially with as much new personnel as the Buffs have, to have a lot to clean up in the season opener and expect a lot of improvement from Week 1 to Week 2. The Buffs were far from perfect in the win on Thursday night, but Sanders is optimistic that a lot of their shortcomings improved as the night went on.

“I think we improved in the second half,” Sanders said. “I think we corrected a lot of things in the second half. We were able to contain the run a lot better, play solid gap control. Chidozie (Nwankwo) did a phenomenal job up front, linebackers got to the point of contact and made plays.”

The Buffs will be up against a better front on both sides of the ball this week, so they will have to improve the pass protection and be more disruptive getting after the quarterback.