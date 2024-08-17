Deion Sanders and Colorado gave fans a sneak peek into the 2024 squad on Friday night, as they made the short trip down to Denver for an open practice. It was the first time that the CU fans got to check out this Buffs team in person since the spring game back in April.

Colorado practiced for nearly two hours, going through some individual drills, a team scrimmage period, some 7 on 7 and finished up with some red zone drills. All 5,000 tickets to the event were claimed beforehand, and the practice at All City Stadium got a pretty good turnout from the fanbase.

Travis Hunter did not practice on Friday, but Deion Sanders confirmed afterward that he is healthy despite sitting out. That left just one gray jersey representing a two-way player, as Isaiah Hardge earned his this week at practice.

Here are five takeaways from Friday’s showcase.