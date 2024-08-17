PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1HMDVGUjNaNldCJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUcwNUZSM1o2V0InLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football

Five takeaways from Colorado’s open practice

The Buffs' depth chart is starting to become clear as week one approaches
The Buffs' depth chart is starting to become clear as week one approaches (Nigel Amstock | CU Sports Report)
Troy Finnegan • CUSportsReport
Staff Writer
@troyfinnegan

Deion Sanders and Colorado gave fans a sneak peek into the 2024 squad on Friday night, as they made the short trip down to Denver for an open practice. It was the first time that the CU fans got to check out this Buffs team in person since the spring game back in April.

Colorado practiced for nearly two hours, going through some individual drills, a team scrimmage period, some 7 on 7 and finished up with some red zone drills. All 5,000 tickets to the event were claimed beforehand, and the practice at All City Stadium got a pretty good turnout from the fanbase.

Travis Hunter did not practice on Friday, but Deion Sanders confirmed afterward that he is healthy despite sitting out. That left just one gray jersey representing a two-way player, as Isaiah Hardge earned his this week at practice.

Here are five takeaways from Friday’s showcase.

Offensive line depth still a concern

Colorado patched up its offensive line this offseason and enters 2024 with four new starters around center Hank Zilinskas. However, Friday exposed that the rest of the depth chart may still be a concern, and it could just take one injury to expose it.

Now, I’m definitely not hitting the panic button after one practice, but it wasn’t a pretty showing from the front on Friday night. Right tackle Kahlil Benson didn’t practice while he deals with an arm injury, and that set off the string of dominoes. Right guard Tyler Brown kicked over to right tackle to take his place, and plug-and-play backup Kareem Harden slotted in at right guard. The change didn’t produce good results, as Shedeur Sanders and the other quarterbacks were under duress for a majority of the practice.

Five-star freshman Jordan Seaton also had a rocky night. He held up OK in pass protection for the most part but was tagged with an early holding penalty during the team period that led to both Pat Shurmur and Phil Loadholt getting on the youngster.

Pass rush has depth and talent

