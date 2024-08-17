Five takeaways from Colorado’s open practice
Deion Sanders and Colorado gave fans a sneak peek into the 2024 squad on Friday night, as they made the short trip down to Denver for an open practice. It was the first time that the CU fans got to check out this Buffs team in person since the spring game back in April.
Colorado practiced for nearly two hours, going through some individual drills, a team scrimmage period, some 7 on 7 and finished up with some red zone drills. All 5,000 tickets to the event were claimed beforehand, and the practice at All City Stadium got a pretty good turnout from the fanbase.
Travis Hunter did not practice on Friday, but Deion Sanders confirmed afterward that he is healthy despite sitting out. That left just one gray jersey representing a two-way player, as Isaiah Hardge earned his this week at practice.
Here are five takeaways from Friday’s showcase.
Offensive line depth still a concern
Colorado patched up its offensive line this offseason and enters 2024 with four new starters around center Hank Zilinskas. However, Friday exposed that the rest of the depth chart may still be a concern, and it could just take one injury to expose it.
Now, I’m definitely not hitting the panic button after one practice, but it wasn’t a pretty showing from the front on Friday night. Right tackle Kahlil Benson didn’t practice while he deals with an arm injury, and that set off the string of dominoes. Right guard Tyler Brown kicked over to right tackle to take his place, and plug-and-play backup Kareem Harden slotted in at right guard. The change didn’t produce good results, as Shedeur Sanders and the other quarterbacks were under duress for a majority of the practice.
Five-star freshman Jordan Seaton also had a rocky night. He held up OK in pass protection for the most part but was tagged with an early holding penalty during the team period that led to both Pat Shurmur and Phil Loadholt getting on the youngster.
Pass rush has depth and talent
