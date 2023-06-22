In the video, Sanders explained that he has a blood clot in each of his legs and he’s having the operation done to “have proper blood flow through the leg so they can fix the toes.”

Earlier in the day, former NFL cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones said in an interview on the Pat McAfee Show that Sanders would be undergoing the procedure.

Deion Sanders will undergo surgery Friday to treat a blood clot on each of his thighs, the first-year Colorado head coach confirmed Thursday in a video released by Well Off Media, the YouTube channel run by his son, Deion Sanders Jr.

The blood circulation issues that Sanders has been enduring the past several years have received increased attention of late, as a video of Sanders meeting with University of Colorado doctors last week showed one of the medical professionals telling the Pro Football Hall of Famer that he might need his left foot amputated should matters worsen with his blood flow to that foot.

Sanders downplayed that possibility Thursday.

“There’s no talk of amputation,” he said. “There’s no talk of any of that whatsoever. The doctor was just telling me ‘Worse comes to worst, this is going to happen’, but I believe in staying right, so we’re never going to have to take that left.”

“That’s what’s going on,” he later said. “That is it. I appreciate your gestures. I appreciate your prayers.”

Sanders’ previous circulation problems forced him to have two toes amputated and a portion of his left leg removed in 2021.

The Buffs’ coach ended the video with a positive and comforting message for fans anxiously awaiting his first season on the sideline, which will begin officially with a Sept. 2 matchup at defending national runner-up TCU.

“You’ve got to understand – I ain’t going nowhere because we’re coming,” Sanders said. “I ain’t going nowhere. I’m just trying to get all this straight.”