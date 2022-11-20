Colorado (3-3) finished the Myrtle Beach Invitational in sixth place after another perplexing loss this season.

CU's explosiveness and efficiency against No. 24 Texas A&M in Friday's game didn’t translate into Sunday's matchup against unranked Boise State resulting in a 68-55 loss at the HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina.

KJ Simpson only managed to hit six shots in the game amounting to 14 points, and the Buffs struggled to find quality looks in the first half, only hitting on 11 of its 23 shots from the field while going 3 of 10 from three. In the Buffs’ two other loses this season, both teams shot above 50% through the first 20 minutes, and Sunday evening Boise did the same finishing the half at 52% from the field (17 of 33).

Boise State’s Naje Smith and Marcus Shaver Jr. helped build the lead for the Broncos in the first half with each scoring in double figures, Smith with 10 points and Shaver Jr. with 11. Tristan da Silva and Javon Ruffin ended the first, each leading CU with seven points.

The mundane momentum carried into the second as Boise State maintained its defensive pressure. Colorado was unable to finish in the paint, often losing the ball and the Buffs had minimal action on defense. Jalen Gabbidon, a key defensive asset for CU, only had one steal and two blocks.

Boise State wasn’t shooting phenomenally either as it went 7 of 29 from the field and the Buffs went 8 of 30 from the field in the second. Shooting was mostly even in the second, but Colorado's frequent missed free throws prevented it from making it a one or two-possession game.

Also in the second, the Buffs made 5 of their 11 attempts from the line while the Broncos shut down the Buffs winning ambitions with their 71% free-throw shooting. In the first the Broncos had zero free-throw opportunities.

Trips to the line stalled the game, but overall the Buffs operated at a much slower pace Sunday night. They encountered some bumps too with key players such as da Silva and Simpson. Simpson's ankle rolled under a Boise State player forcing him to the sideline. After punching the bench cushion multiple times, he came back into the game but still favored the ankle.

Da Silva left the bench with about 11 minutes left in the game and wasn’t back on the bench at the end of the game. He finished with 9 points (7 in the first) and 0 fouls.

On Friday, the Buffs shot 50% from behind the 3-point line, and Sunday they really struggled, shooting a mere 20% with just four makes.

CU wrapped up its trip by going 1-2 in South Carolina, and it have a full, game-less week ahead to recuperate before they play Yale, Gabbidon’s alma mater, on Nov. 27.