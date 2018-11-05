CUSportsNation.com

1. Average team grades across the board. Not only does Pro Football Focus' analytics have analytics for each player, it also has grades for various team categories. For the Buffs' most recent loss to the Arizona Wildcats, CU had a season low game grades in pass coverage (46.5), rushing (55.5), overall defense (54.6), and run defense (62.6). As a team, the Buffs also graded poor in pass protection (57.4) and pass rush (58.1). Colorado's highest team grade was passing with a 71.4 grade.

2. Offensive linemen grades were pretty bad. I think this may have been the worst overall game by OL this season according to PFF. Here are the individual offensive grades on the OL for the Arizona game: William Sherman, 64.1; Colby Pursell, 58.3; Tim Lynott, 56.2; Brett Tonz and Josh Kaiser, 62.8; Frank Fillip, 56.2; and Aaron Haigler, 51.6. Remember, anything above 80 is considered very good, above 70 is good as well, but under 70 is average, and under 60 is more along the lines of a "poor" grade.

3. Juwann Winfree was Colorado's highest graded player. Winfree was Steven Montez's favorite target on Monday night, as he caught eight pases on nine targets for 101 yards. Winfree earned an offensive grade of 75.6 on 68 snaps (PFF snap counts include penalty plays). Winfree had a 23 yards after catch and six of his receptions went for a CU first down.

4. Mekhi Blackmon played the entire game. For the first part of the season, Delrick Abrams Jr. was a staple as a starting cornerback, and Dante Wigley and Trey Udoffia split snaps for the spot opposite of him. However, Abrams has battled injury, and the Wigley and Udoffia combination hasn't exactly impressed this season. A few weeks ago, Colorado announced that Mekhi Blackmon, who was seeing some snaps on special teams, would redshirt. Well, not only is he not redshirting, he played every snap at cornerback against Arizona, while Udoffia, Abrams, and Wigley played as well. Abrams is still not 100%, and once he is, he'll likely play all the cornerback snaps as well. It does seem that Blackmon has jumped Udoffia and Wigley on the depth chart. Blackmon played 73 snaps, while Abrams, Wigley, and Udoffia saw 46, 18, and 9 snaps, respectively. As far as the grades go on these four, nothing good to report. All four graded between 58.0 and 49.0.

5. Derrion Rakestraw played admirably. The Buffs' safety saw his most action this season, as he also played every snap at free safety. He recorded 10 tackles, missed two tackles, and had a respectable tackling grade of 71.7. Rakestraw's overall defensive grade was 72.6, which was second best on the team behind Chris Mulumba at 74.4, but Mulumba played in just 22 snaps. Rakestraw had a (by far) team best in pass coverage with a grade of 75.5. Rakestraw also had a key interception on Khalil Tate.