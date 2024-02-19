Donovan Murph, a 6-foot-3, 180-pound transfer product of Good Counsel, a traditionally-strong program in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, made a major impact for Irmo High School (Columbia) in the AAAA (4A) as a sophomore.

The speedy, vertically-inclined, and all-around fun-to-watch WR that played pitch and catch with mobile gunslinger quarterback A.J. Brand, recording 1,084 yards and 17 touchdowns on 57 receptions during the Yellow Jackets' deep playoff run, where they nearly reached the state championship game, has been rolling hot on the recruiting trail of late.

Donovan recorded an offer from head coach Shane Beamer and the hometown, SEC South Carolina Gamecocks in late December, who followed Charlotte, West Virginia, Tennessee, and N.C. State early to the punch. Then, the floodgates opened, with UNLV, Penn State, North Carolina, Cincinnati, Virginia Tech, Maryland, Georgia Tech, Oklahoma and Indiana offering the young talent as the new year arrived.

But it was no one other than former Florida State, NFL, and MLB legend and Colorado head coach Deion Sanders’ program that offered the Columbia, S.C. athlete a scholarship opportunity to take his talents to the next level on Jan. 24.

The Buffaloes have plenty to prove, but have drawn massive national media attention to Boulder via the recruiting trail and the transfer portal. In Sanders’ second season, Colorado will seek to work towards regaining the prominence they discovered in the 1990s under Bill McCartney, which included an Orange Bowl, national title season in 1990 as they enter the Big 12.

Murph spoke with Palmetto Preps recruiting editor Lee Wardlaw, to catch up about the big news of the offer from Coach Prime and Colorado.

Murph heard of the opportunity via a phone call from newly-hired Buffaloes' Assistant Director of Player Personnel and High School Relations Devin Rispress, who Sanders hired from Florida A&M in early January.

Rispress, an ace recruiter that was named FCS South Newcomer Recruiter of the Year for 2023 by Light On College Sports, was paramount to the Rattlers' recent success, which included 9-2 finish in 2022 and a storybook-like finish in 2023, where FAMU was crowned HBCU national title season after defeating Howard in the Celebration Bowl In Atlanta.

Rispress, the former Florida A&M Director of Recruiting and familiar name in the HBCU coaching world with over 111,000 followers on X that is beginning to establish himself as a big name in the industry, should bring with him valuable recruiting ties from the Sunshine State, but it was just 12 short days after his hiring from Coach Prime when he he turned his attention to the talents of the star out of Columbia, South Carolina.

The conversation between Rispress and Murph went well, and while it is still early in his recruitment, the connection between the rising star in the coaching industry and breakout player from the Palmetto State was a success. The Columbia athlete said he is high on the Buffaloes, and that he could see himself potentially playing under Sanders at Folsom Field (with, of course, the backdrop of the Rocky Mountains) in the future.

Here is the rest of our interview with Murph about his big offer from Coach Prime and the Buffaloes: