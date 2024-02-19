Columbia, SC WR Donovan Murph talks major offer from Coach Prime, Colorado
Donovan Murph, a 6-foot-3, 180-pound transfer product of Good Counsel, a traditionally-strong program in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, made a major impact for Irmo High School (Columbia) in the AAAA (4A) as a sophomore.
The speedy, vertically-inclined, and all-around fun-to-watch WR that played pitch and catch with mobile gunslinger quarterback A.J. Brand, recording 1,084 yards and 17 touchdowns on 57 receptions during the Yellow Jackets' deep playoff run, where they nearly reached the state championship game, has been rolling hot on the recruiting trail of late.
Donovan recorded an offer from head coach Shane Beamer and the hometown, SEC South Carolina Gamecocks in late December, who followed Charlotte, West Virginia, Tennessee, and N.C. State early to the punch. Then, the floodgates opened, with UNLV, Penn State, North Carolina, Cincinnati, Virginia Tech, Maryland, Georgia Tech, Oklahoma and Indiana offering the young talent as the new year arrived.
But it was no one other than former Florida State, NFL, and MLB legend and Colorado head coach Deion Sanders’ program that offered the Columbia, S.C. athlete a scholarship opportunity to take his talents to the next level on Jan. 24.
The Buffaloes have plenty to prove, but have drawn massive national media attention to Boulder via the recruiting trail and the transfer portal. In Sanders’ second season, Colorado will seek to work towards regaining the prominence they discovered in the 1990s under Bill McCartney, which included an Orange Bowl, national title season in 1990 as they enter the Big 12.
Murph spoke with Palmetto Preps recruiting editor Lee Wardlaw, to catch up about the big news of the offer from Coach Prime and Colorado.
Murph heard of the opportunity via a phone call from newly-hired Buffaloes' Assistant Director of Player Personnel and High School Relations Devin Rispress, who Sanders hired from Florida A&M in early January.
Rispress, an ace recruiter that was named FCS South Newcomer Recruiter of the Year for 2023 by Light On College Sports, was paramount to the Rattlers' recent success, which included 9-2 finish in 2022 and a storybook-like finish in 2023, where FAMU was crowned HBCU national title season after defeating Howard in the Celebration Bowl In Atlanta.
Rispress, the former Florida A&M Director of Recruiting and familiar name in the HBCU coaching world with over 111,000 followers on X that is beginning to establish himself as a big name in the industry, should bring with him valuable recruiting ties from the Sunshine State, but it was just 12 short days after his hiring from Coach Prime when he he turned his attention to the talents of the star out of Columbia, South Carolina.
The conversation between Rispress and Murph went well, and while it is still early in his recruitment, the connection between the rising star in the coaching industry and breakout player from the Palmetto State was a success. The Columbia athlete said he is high on the Buffaloes, and that he could see himself potentially playing under Sanders at Folsom Field (with, of course, the backdrop of the Rocky Mountains) in the future.
Here is the rest of our interview with Murph about his big offer from Coach Prime and the Buffaloes:
WARDLAW: What is your reaction to the big offer from head coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes?
MURPH: "It felt great, man. You see all of their coaches and players on social media and YouTube, and I see all of the influence and impact that (head coach Deion Sanders) is having on the world right now, and for him to believe in me and what I could bring to the program is just a blessing, for real."
WARDLAW: How was your conversation with Rispress, the rising star in the college football coaching industry that recognized your talent and abilities all the way from Boulder?
MURPH: "(Rispress) told me a little bit about himself, man, and he just sounds like a great dude. He's able to watch film. He's someone who is able to watch film and just bring it to the eyes of the coaches. (Rispress) has given a lot of guys opportunities. He sees a lot of what people can't see. I can't wait to build a better relationship with him and get up to their campus soon."
WARDLAW: What was Coach Rispress's pitch to you about potentially coming to ball out with the Colorado Buffaloes in the future?
MURPH: "You can see what they do passing the ball with Shedeur Sanders. Everyone can see that Colorado is throwing the ball a lot. They're spreading out the ball out, just airing it out. (Rispress) believes I have the potential to bring an impact to the program in that quick, spread RPO offense."
WARDLAW: What do you think about the potential of playing for Coach Prime and the rising-name program in an environment like Folsom Field and campus like Colorado?
MURPH: "I've only seen videos and photos, man, but I know that Colorado is starting to sell out crowds. I know (Folsom Field) is rocking, and that's a big stadium, man. It's a nice field. I just can't wait to take a visit and just experience that and take all of that in."
WARDLAW: What stands out to you about Deion Sanders as a person off the field, and what do you believe he is building at Colorado right now for the future of the Buffaloes' program?
MURPH: "His (Christian) faith stands out. (Deion) keeps God first, man. That's the reason why he's had so much success. In his program, he keeps 'God first.' That's why (Sanders) is bringing so much attention and success. That's why I can't wait to get up there. They're also building something great from a culture (standpoint). Colorado is just bringing athletes and athletes. I just can't wait to get up there and experience that myself in Boulder."
PALMETTO PREPS NOTES
WHAT YOU MIGHT HAVE ALREADY KNOWN ABOUT DEION SANDERS: Sanders was one of the greatest multi-sport athletes to play professionally in the United States. He won the Jim Thorpe Award when playing with the Seminoles, played in eight Pro Bowls, and made consecutive appearances to Super Bowl XXIX in 1995 and Super Bowl XXX in 1996 with the Cowboys and 49ers, lifting the Vince Lombardi Trophy on consecutive occasions. That all happened while Deion enjoyed a nine-year, 641-game part-time baseball career with four teams (the Yankees Braves, Giants, and Reds) as a left and center fielder. He was the only person to play in the Super Bowl and World Series.
IRMO YELLOW JACKETS PLAYING TOGETHER IN THE BIG 12? Murph will have the potential to play against ex-Irmo teammate, Jaden Allen-Hendrix in the future if he signs to Colorado. Allen-Hendrix, who recorded a whopping 2,215 yards on 232 carries for 25 touchdowns as a senior at running back in 2023, recently signed his National Letter of Intent to Oklahoma State University.