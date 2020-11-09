Colorado vs. UCLA PFF breakdown: Offensive grades, notes & snap counts
Colorado on Saturday scored 48 points in the season opener vs. UCLA, also Darrin Chiaverini's offensive play calling debut for the year. Overall, it was a nice day at the office for the Buffs, offe...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news