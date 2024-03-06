CUSportsReport

As first reported by On3, Colorado offensive lineman Jack Bailey has entered the transfer portal and will look to finish out his career at another school. The graduate transfer spent just one season with the Buffs after following former offensive coordinator Sean Lewis from Kent State to Boulder.

Bailey, a Wiloughby, Ohio native, started all 12 games at left guard for CU during the 2023 season. The Buffs struggled up front for most of the year, and that led to the program adding several transfer players during the winter portal window.

In all, CU brought in five experienced transfers along the line in addition to signing the top-rated 2024 offensive lineman Jordan Seaton in the winter as Deion Sanders overhauled the position group under new coach Phil Loadholt.

The Buffs will have another opportunity to find a replacement for Bailey once the spring transfer window opens up in the middle of April.

Bailey's status as a graduate transfer means he is eligible to enter the transfer portal during a closed window. He will be able to immediately seek out a new home.

CU is set to open up spring practice March 18 with the spring game set for April 27 as part of Black and Gold Day in Boulder.