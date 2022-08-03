Spring camp was allotted for mastering the fundamentals and establishing the base offense; now in August, offensive coordinator Mike Sanford and the staff commence a full installment of the depths and nuances of Colorado's new offense over the next few weeks.

The new offense offers a “bit more variety,” according to Sanford, that allows for unpredictability and complex schemes. The offensive staff wants to ensure everybody is on the same page when understanding and executing the playbook. Educating the players who arrived in the summer is a bit more challenging than the newcomers who played in the spring.

“Catching everybody else up to that is a little bit more challenging [for guys] that just got here for the first time,” Sanford said. “That evolution of getting all the schemes in, and how to teach it, was probably simpler in the spring because there's more time. Now we have more time during the day, but not the time in terms of weeks.”

From spring ball to now, Sanford explained how wide receiver Daniel Arias and quarterback J.T. Shrout emerged among the group.