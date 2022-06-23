Colorado lands commitment from massive Texas OL Drew Perez

Earlier this year, back in March, the Buffs landed a verbal commitment from 6-foot-7, 315-pound offensive tackle Naquil Betrand out of Philadelphia (Northeast) Pa.

At face value, it seemed a fair bet to assume no other recruit would exceed Betrand's frame.

But on Wednesday, Colorado found just that kind of prospect: 6-foot-8, 330-pound offensive tackle Drew Perez, a soon-to-be senior at Southlake Carroll High School in Texas.

While Perez attracted a limited amount of offers (Tulane, San Diego State and Fordham), CU got on his radar in mid-May.

A few weeks later, he scheduled an official visit in Boulder, arriving at Colorado on June 20.

From there, it didn't take long for him to announce a commitment.

The collaborative effort between area recruiter Mark Smith and position coach Kyle DeVan that helped land Perez is worth examining.

Southlake Carroll has long been a Texas high school powerhouse, with the Dragons reaching the 2021 state championship at the 6A level last year; in total, the program boasts eight Texas state titles, including three straight from 2004-06.

This, of course, is well-known to Smith, CU's recruiting coordinator and ILBs coach, who from 2000-2014, spent all but one season coaching in varying capacities in the Texas high school football ranks.

Similarly, Smith is a past member of the Board of Directors for the Texas High School Coaches Association, while also having served as the President of the North Texas Football Coaches Association.

Behind Betrand, Perez is the second offensive lineman Colorado has landed this recruiting cycle.

But with Betrand's pledge to CU likely considered shaky, Perez gives the Buffs some added peace of mind were Betrand to back off of his commitment.