News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-19 16:39:33 -0500') }} football Edit

Colorado continues to show interest in 2021 QB Hamp Fay

Justin Guerriero • CUSportsNation
Editor
@GuerrieroCU

Hamp Fay, a three-star 2021 QB from Fort Worth, TX. (All Saints Episcopal) was a big target of Mel Tucker and Jay Johnson up until they both left for MSU.Even here and now, they have continued to r...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}