Colorado has released its tentative week three depth chart as the Buffs approach a Saturday morning (11:01 a.m. kickoff) showdown with the Air Force Falcons in Boulder.

Colorado vs. Air Force depth chart

Injuries: OLB Carson Wells suffered a concussion in practice last week and was inactive vs. Nebraska. Although he appears atop the depth chart at the right outside backer position, he is listed as day-to-day heading into Air Force. Whether or not he'll play is TBD, but it might be fair to imagine Mel Tucker giving him the week off to get back to 100 percent.

RB Jarek Broussard underwent knee surgery on Sept. 6 after sustaining an unspecific injury. He has begun rehab and should not be expected to be out indefinitely.

DB Lucas Cooper, a fifth-year senior who was put on scholarship for the 2019 season, will not play vs. Air Force due to a hamstring injury.

DB Trey Udoffia has been inactive due to "personal" reasons since late in fall camp. A timetable for his return is not known.

Changes to the depth chart: Sam Noyer moved up and now is second at the free safety position behind Mikial Onu. At OLB, Jamar Montgomery has slid into the two-hole directly behind starter Alex Tchangam, while Jacob Callier now sits at third on the depth chart.

Callier has yet to take the field in 2019 while Montgomery has played six snaps this season thus far.

After a two-touchdown performance vs. Nebraska, Jaren Mangham is still listed as the second tailback behind Alex Fontenot. Expect them to share the backfield duties on Saturday, but Colorado might be entering the territory of starting to assign the majority of the handoffs to a single guy, that is, if one of the two posts a standout game, which arguably, Mangham did vs. the Cornhuskers.