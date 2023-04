As Colorado’s mass exodus continues, the Buffs added Florida State defensive line transfer Derrick McLendon Wednesday to fill one of the many scholarship spots.

McLendon is entering his fourth season this year after having a productive sophomore campaign with 37 tackles, 5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks for the Seminoles in 2022. The 6-foot-4, 245 defensive lineman started in 12 games for FSU and played in all 13.

He originally signed with the Seminoles back in 2019 as a three-star recruit out of Tucker, Georgia. With limited players in the defensive line group as of now (4), McLendon could likely be a starter from the time he steps on campus in Boulder after playing in 38 games already in his college career.