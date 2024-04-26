Friday, not long after adding another running back to the team, CU landed a commitment from Villanova offensive lineman Wyatt Hummel helping the program continue building momentum going into Saturday's spring game.

Much of the focus going into the second year under head coach Deion Sanders has been on rebuilding the offensive and defensive lines. The Buffs made plenty of headway during the winter, and that has continued now into the spring transfer portal window.

Most college coaches tend to believe that you build a winning football team from the inside out. It can be difficult at times to stick to that method, but Colorado is attempting to do just that this offseason.

The 6-foot-6, 315-pound Dallas native has spent the entirety of his career at the FCS program and will head to Boulder as a graduate transfer with one season of remaining eligibility. Hummel has already displayed plenty of versatility in college, and is coming off a season in which he played three different positions for the Wildcats — right tackle, right guard and left guard.

He made three starts at left guard to end the season and played five games at right guard in 2023.

That flexibility should help CU's coaching staff as it continues to assess its options up front heading into the fall.

PFF gave Hummel a pass blocking grade of at least 75.0 in six games last season including three contests in which he graded out with at least an 80.4 in that category. He finished up 2023 with a season-best 85.0 against South Dakota State.

Hummel has played 1,002 snaps across five seasons in his college career, according to PFF, including 402 during 2023. He did not allow a sack last season and was credited with only three pressures allowed.

The new CU transfer has played all five offensive line positions in his career, including two games at center, but has mostly been used on the interior in recent seasons.

Hummel is the second transfer offensive lineman added by CU this spring following a decision by Texas transfer Payton Kirkland. In all, the Buffs have added six new players since the portal window opened last week.