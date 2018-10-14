CUSportsNation.com

Colorado came into Saturday night being ranked as high as No. 19 in the country, but the Buffaloes continued its winless streak against USC, falling 31-20 in a physical game in the Coliseum.

After getting out to an early 7-0 lead, the Trojans score 28 unanswered points, and the Buffs were able to add a couple of touchdowns to make the game look relatively close. Even though Colorado needed a miracle to win the game in the fourth quarter, the team showed strong fight.

"I thought the kids kept battling and fighting," Buffs' head coach Mike MacIntyre said following the game. "I thought it was a physical game. I was pleased the way our front-seven played. We won the turnover battle and the penalty battle and you should have a chance to win the game. We kind of had a chance but just shot ourselves in the foot."

It was a rough outing for the Buffs on the field and the coaches on the sideline and in the booth. After quarterback Steven Montez scored on a 19 yard run, which cut the lead to 31-20, there was confusion, as CU thought that Montez was called out of bounds, but he was awarded a touchdown. CU thought it was first and goal from the three and attempted a fade pattern, but unbeknownst to them, they were going for a two-point conversion when it mathematically made no sense to.