A lone day after Colorado received a verbal commit from Coahoma Community College (Mississippi) OLB and former Nebraska Husker Guy Thomas, the Buffs have made a sharply narrowed down list of another high-profile OLB in four-star 2020 recruit Jason Harris, who released his Top 6 today.

Harris is listed as a weakside defensive end (Thomas also had a history at DE), but Colorado and coach Brian Michalowski are eyeing him as an outside linebacker. A dual-sport athlete from Gilbert, Arizona, Harris has 24 scholarship offers to play on the gridiron and nine from parties wanting him to be their power forward.

Nine of the 12 Pac-12 universities (save Washington, Stanford and Wazzu) have offered him for football, with other notable scholarship offers coming from Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Syracuse and Texas A&M.

On the basketball side of things, ASU, Florida State, Ole Miss and Texas Tech are some big-name programs after him.

Ranked as the No. 11 overall athlete in Arizona for the Class of 2020, at 6-foot-7 and 220 pounds, Harris certainly has impressive size. It is interesting to see Michalowski going after another athlete with roots at defensive end — with his plans to turn CU's OLBs into elite pass rushers, perhaps this style of recruiting is a piece of the puzzle in his goals to achieve that.