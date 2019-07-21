Buffs in the hunt for four-star DE (OLB) Jason Harris
A lone day after Colorado received a verbal commit from Coahoma Community College (Mississippi) OLB and former Nebraska Husker Guy Thomas, the Buffs have made a sharply narrowed down list of another high-profile OLB in four-star 2020 recruit Jason Harris, who released his Top 6 today.
Harris is listed as a weakside defensive end (Thomas also had a history at DE), but Colorado and coach Brian Michalowski are eyeing him as an outside linebacker. A dual-sport athlete from Gilbert, Arizona, Harris has 24 scholarship offers to play on the gridiron and nine from parties wanting him to be their power forward.
Nine of the 12 Pac-12 universities (save Washington, Stanford and Wazzu) have offered him for football, with other notable scholarship offers coming from Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Syracuse and Texas A&M.
On the basketball side of things, ASU, Florida State, Ole Miss and Texas Tech are some big-name programs after him.
Ranked as the No. 11 overall athlete in Arizona for the Class of 2020, at 6-foot-7 and 220 pounds, Harris certainly has impressive size. It is interesting to see Michalowski going after another athlete with roots at defensive end — with his plans to turn CU's OLBs into elite pass rushers, perhaps this style of recruiting is a piece of the puzzle in his goals to achieve that.
TOP 6!💫 pic.twitter.com/3Kb3IFEWFB— Jason Harris (@JSH8_8) July 21, 2019
Harris was in Boulder in mid-June unofficially and may very well return on an OV down the line, but Colorado clearly faces some competition within the Pac-12, as Oregon, ASU and Arizona have also cracked his Top 6.
Rivals' FutureCast projects Harris landing with the Wildcats but rest assured CU is right in the thick of things. With his size and athleticism, Harris seems like a prime candidate to be a defensive cornerstone player in college.
His film below is a good example of how he uses quickness and his hands to negate the ability of an offensive lineman to keep him out of the backfield.