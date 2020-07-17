CUSportsNation - Buffs get big (literally) commitment from 2021 DT Tyas Martin

The Buffs now have eight commits in their Class of 2021 .

Colorado has scored commitments on back-to-back days. Less than 24 hours after three-star cornerback Tyrin Taylor committed to the Buffs, Tyas Martin , a three-star defensive tackle from Jacksonville, Arkansas did the same.

Martin formerly had been committed to Virginia Tech for about two months from April to late June of this year. Then, on the 23rd of June, he backed off his verbal pledge to the Hokies and began reevaluating his recruitment.

Ole Miss, Kansas, Tennessee and Virginia had also offered, while other big-name programs such as Alabama, Texas, Oklahoma and Wisconsin had been in contact with the 6-foot-4, 315-pound prospect.

Martin is ranked as the No. 22 defense tackle in the nation for his class as well as the No. 1 overall prospect coming out of the state of Arkansas for 2021.

When he spoke with CUSportsNation shortly after being offered by Chris Wilson, he hinted at being closer as opposed to farther away to making a fresh decision regarding his recruitment.

Martin certainly wasn't kidding. Colorado offered on July 6, and from there, things started moving pretty fast. Shortly after his offer, he began chatting with Karl Dorrell and that led to some virtual tours and visits to CU.

Now, 11 days after Colorado offered him, he joined the Buffs' Class of 2021. The fact that Wilson's cousin is one of Matin's trainers in Arkansas certainly helped grease the wheels on this one, while Wilson's NFL pedigree also proved to be a deciding factor.

"He has a lot of experience in the NFL," Martin said. "He talks to me about the NFL every time we talk — that’s the main goal for me and that’s what we talk about. He talks to me about how (the path to the NFL) is a grind and that he can prepare me for it. We have great conversations.”

Martin teases his decision on Thursday, listing Colorado, Tennessee, Kansas and North Texas as his Top 4 a day out before choosing the Buffaloes.