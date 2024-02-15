Colorado came close to claiming its second true road win this season, but an unfavorable ending for CU resulted in a 64-60 loss Thursday night in Los Angeles.

The Buffs climbed back from a 14-point deficit in the second half and the Buffs stayed close behind the Bruins. UCLA slowed down offensively in the second half, allowing the Colorado threat to become more imminent. The back and forth throughout the second led to just a one-possession game for the Buffs to potentially send it into overtime. However, that wasn’t Thursday night’s conclusion at Pauley Pavilion.

Head coach Tad Boyle called a timeout with 17 seconds remaining in regulation to draw up a must-need 3-pointer as it would be the Buffs' final possession of the game.

Tristan da Silva was picked to lead the charge on the desperation shot, but the Bruins’ defense consumed him pushing him inside and ultimately led to no points on the possession.

Colorado (16-9,7-7 Pac-12) trailed the majority of the night, but was able to tie it up on two occasions in the second. Despite outscoring the Bruins 31-26 in the second half, CU couldn’t maneuver well around UCLA’s defense.

Nine CU turnovers in the first half eventually led to 15 points off turnovers in the first and a 38-29 Bruins lead entering the second half. The Buffs cleaned up their offense in the second with only five turnovers and multiple Buffs got more involved in the frontcourt.

Eddie Lampkin (12 points), Tristan da Silva (16 points) and Cody Williams (18 points) were all important contributors in CU’s late push. Williams specifically did not miss one shot all evening until his missed desperation 3-pointer at the final buzzer. He finished 8 for 9 from the field.

Sebastian Mack (19 points) and Lazar Stefanovic were the Buffs’ kryptonite in the final stretch as Mack hit some tough shots in the paint while Stefanovic hit a huge 3-pointer to keep the Bruins (14-11,9-5 Pac-12) on top.

Colorado could have used a boost from KJ Simpson (19.4 points per game) in Thursday's contest, but UCLA shut the the Buffs' leading scorer down as he finished with only four points (1 for 7) in the loss.

With a total of 19 points off of the Buffs’ 14 turnovers for UCLA and missed opportunities in the final minutes, Colorado now sits in a precarious position for the NCAA Tournament. Currently, the Buffs sit as one of the next four teams out in ESPN’s bracketology.

There are six games left in the regular season and the Buffs have little to no room for failure as they are now 1-5 in Quad I games this season.

CU’s road trip to Los Angeles continues Saturday against USC with tipoff set for 8 p.m. MT.