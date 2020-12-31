CUSportsNation - Buffs bring in 2021 o-line reinforcements with PWO tackle Ben Reznik

In addition, Dorrell's staff continues to robustly recruit preferred walk-on talent to bolster the team's depth cost-free.

Karl Dorrell said shortly after the Early Signing Period that Colorado wasn't done recruiting. With a few months left before the traditional signing period in February, the Buffs will almost certainly add another couple scholarship commitments before all is said and done.

At 6-foot-7 and 300 pounds, you'd figure Ben Reznik would have gotten some more attention than he did. But Eastern Michigan proved to be his only FBS offer.

Rhode Island offered him, as did Jacksonville State and some other smaller schools but he flew largely under the radar in terms of FBS D1 opportunities.

Mitch Rodrigue and the Buffs offered him as a PWO at the end of October and today, he decided to pull the trigger and join Colorado in that capacity.He's a big body coming in cost-free to compete and add depth.

The Deerfield, Illinois native has got the the size and the raw strength that should serve as a good blueprint for Rodrigue to work with upon the former's arrival in Boulder.

Reznik joins Edgar Amaya and Jackson Anderson, both of whom are on scholarship, as the offensive linemen the Buffaloes are bringing in for the 2021 class.

Continue reading about Ben Reznik and share your thoughts at Buff Nation, the premiere message board community serving countless CU fanatics.