Blayne Toll enters the NCAA transfer portal

Colorado has lost its second player in as many days, as defensive end transfer Blayne Toll entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal Tuesday, following defensive lineman Lloyd Murray Jr. who did so Monday.

Toll, a 6-foot-6, 245-pound player originally from Hazen, Ark., transferred to CU this past spring from Arkansas, where he played both tight end and defensive end fo the Razorbacks in his one season in Fayetteville.

A three-star athlete coming out of high school, Toll signed with Arkansas' Class of 2020 over other offers from Auburn, Oklahoma, Tennessee and over 20 others.

Upon joining the Buffaloes, he was placed at defensive end, where, in three games played, he saw action on a total of 32 defensive snaps, with his season-high (13) coming this past weekend at Arizona State.

Toll's decision came just about 24 hours after Murray opted to do the same.

A redshirt freshman from Wichita Falls, Texas, Murray played in a pair of games back in 2019, seeing 33 snaps on defense.

Last year, he saw action against UCLA in the 2020 season-opener but following Colorado's week two matchup against Stanford, was injured for the remainder of the year.

Upon entering the transfer portal, Murray had played in 43 snaps at defensive tackle.

With the losses of Toll and Murray, both having assumed depth piece roles for CU this year, the Buffaloes now have Justin Jackson, Jayden Simon, Na'im Rodman, Ryan Williams, Tyas Martin, Janaz Jordan, Allan Baugh, Mustafa Johnson Terrance Lang and Jalen Sami healthy and on scholarship for the d-line.