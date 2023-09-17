Adrian Walker and five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood are a talented duo out at Belleville High School in Michigan. After this weekend, they now have an opportunity to play together in college at Colorado.

Underwood was arguably the most important prospect on campus for the Buffs' in-state rivalry matchup with Colorado State. The five-star recruit is currently ranked as the top quarterback by Rivals in the 2025 class, and Walker joined him on the trip out west.

Walker left Colorado with his newest offer as the the coaching staff decided to add the two-way playmaker to its wish list in for 2025.

It marks the end of a big week for Walker, who added an offer from LSU in the days before his visit to CU.

"It meant a lot getting the offer, because it means the coaching staff as a whole believes in me," Walker said Sunday after announcing his offer from Colorado. "My thought on the Buffs is definitely a big option, and definitely will be a big option going on from now."