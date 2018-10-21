CUSportsNation.com

ANALYTICS: Colorado's grades vs Washington
Get an inside look on the analytics from Pro Football Focus regarding the Buffs' 27-13 loss on the road versus Washington on Saturday.
Team Grades vs UW
|Category
|Game Grade
|
Overall Offense
|
52.6 (season low)
|
Passing
|
58.4
|
Pass block
|
53.8 (season low)
|
Receiving
|
61.1
|
Rushing
|
56.4 (season low)
|
Run block
|
42.1 (season low)
|
Defense
|
67.4 (season low)
|
Run defense
|
64.2 (season low)
|
Tackling
|
77.1
|
Pass rush
|
55.6
|
Coverage
|
75.8
|
Overall Team Grade
|
59.5 (season low)
