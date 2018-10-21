Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-21 13:33:21 -0500') }} football Edit

ANALYTICS: Colorado's grades vs Washington

Mike Singer • CUSportsNation.com
CUSportsNation.com

Get an inside look on the analytics from Pro Football Focus regarding the Buffs' 27-13 loss on the road versus Washington on Saturday.

USA Today
Team Grades vs UW
Category Game Grade

Overall Offense

52.6 (season low)

Passing

58.4

Pass block

53.8 (season low)

Receiving

61.1

Rushing

56.4 (season low)

Run block

42.1 (season low)

Defense

67.4 (season low)

Run defense

64.2 (season low)

Tackling

77.1

Pass rush

55.6

Coverage

75.8

Overall Team Grade

59.5 (season low)
