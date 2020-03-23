About two weeks ago at Colorado's Pro Timing Day, there was much attention on the likes of Steven Montez, Davion Taylor and Tony Brown, all of whom were eager to use Pro Day as a chance to elevate what they did at the NFL Combine even higher. While Montez, Taylor and Brown may have stolen some of the spotlight as names and players NFL scouts were most familiar with, a number of Buffaloes on Pro Day who weren't invited to the Combine sought to stand out in their own right.

Alex Tchangam stretches for a vertical jump on March 12 during CU's Pro Day (Courtesy of Colorado football)

Look no further than outgoing OLB Alex Tchangam as a prime example of such a player. Tchangam played two years of football at Colorado, as a junior in 2018 and last season as a senior; he came to CU via De Anza College in Cupertino, Calif. Tchangam didn't even play football in high school (Chattahoochee High outside of Atlanta, Georgia). His first season of organized football came at De Anza in 2016; by the time his JUCO career was over, he'd recorded 16 sacks in 15 career games played for the Dons. Building off of that when he got to Colorado, Tchangam was able to put it all together as a senior with the Buffs in 2019, logging 31 tackles, 3.5 sacks and six quarterback pressures, which was second on the team. While it didn't culminate with an opportunity to perform on the big stage that is the NFL Combine, Tchangam made good with what he had and gave it his all during Colorado's Pro Day. "I felt like an underdog going to Pro Day," he said. "After I wasn’t invited to the Combine, I obviously was disappointed by that. I knew Pro Day was going to be where I’d showcase my abilities and show the (NFL) what I can do.” "I felt pretty good. I knew there were still a few things I needed to fix and keep working on, but overall I felt like I had a pretty good Pro Day. I've only played football for four years and as a player, I’ve still got a lot to learn.”

Alex Tchangam is a LB prospect in the 2020 draft class out of Colorado.

He posted an elite #RAS with good size, elite speed, okay explosiveness, okay agility at the LB position. https://t.co/7N29UWviAU pic.twitter.com/S1VpEKKtM2 — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 12, 2020

Alex Tchangam's Dimensions/Measurements Dimensions Measurements Height 6'2" Weight 244 Hand Size 9 7/8" Wingspan 80 7/8"

Alex Tchangam's Drill Results Drill Result 40-yard Dash 4.48 seconds Vertical Jump 32" Broad Jump 9' 11" Pro Shuttle 4.52 seconds L-Drill 7.06 seconds Bench 27