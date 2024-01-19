After a 2-0 start to conference play, Colorado found rough waters when it hit the road for a three-game road trip. Three consecutive losses had dropped the Buffs to 2-3 in Pac-12 games and had put them squarely on the bubble. After a steady second half against USC, Colorado followed it up with an excellent win over Oregon, 86-70, Thursday night at home. “Really a good win over a quality team, quality coach, quality program,” head coach Tad Boyle said postgame. “Got a lot of respect for Oregon. They came in here 5-0 (in Pac-12 play) and you know, I was looking at the numbers today, and it’s not like they’ve been dominating people. They’ve just been grinding and winning close games. We knew they were gonna make a run in the second half, didn’t like the way we started the second half, especially offensively turning the ball over on our first four possessions. But our guys really showed a lot of grit and a lot of toughness and a lot of competitiveness, and I know that’s what this team is made of, and they showed it tonight when they had to.” The Buffs (13-5, 4-3 Pac-12) came out of the gates on fire, clearly looking to make a statement in the first game with students back in attendance after winter break. As usual, it was two of CU’s biggest stars leading the way. First up was Cody Williams, who started the game with seven quick points and a nifty assist underneath to Eddie Lampkin Jr. to give Colorado an early lead.

KJ Simpson spearheaded many of Colorado’s runs and finished with 22 points against the Ducks. (Nigel Amstock | CU Sports Report)

Then, it was KJ Simpson getting in on the fun, knocking down a pair of triples to ignite the crowd and give Colorado a six-point lead with 12 minutes to play in the half. The Ducks, as one would expect from the conference leader coming in, responded with a run out of the ensuing timeout. Former Buff Keeshawn Barthelemy spearheaded the 8-0 Oregon spurt, putting Dana Altman’s club in front 20-18. From that point on, the rest of the half was all Buffs. Colorado responded to the minor Oregon run with a massive 17-2 burst of its own to take a lead that it would not relinquish before the break. Oregon (13-4, 5-1 Pac-12) eventually found a little bit of rhythm offensively, allowing it to hang around, but the Buffs still took a comfortable 43-34 lead into the half. Oregon responded nicely out of the locker room, forcing four Colorado turnovers right out of the gates, and taking their first lead at 50-49 with 15 minutes to play. From there, it was back and forth over the ensuing few minutes, as the two teams traded leads and buckets.

Tristan da Silva struggled early on, but was instrumental in the Buffs’ big second half. (Nigel Amstock | CU Sports Report)

In the end, the Buffs proved to have one more big run in them, and it was Tristan da Silva snapping out of his slump to get it kick started. The CU forward was just 1-for-9 at the 11-minute mark of the second half, but da Silva quickly canned a corner three to give the Buffs a 59-57 lead. A pair of tough finishes by da Silva and Williams extended the lead, and da Silva followed up a jarring behind-the-back dribble with a left-handed finish in traffic to put the Buffs up 67-59. “He was frustrated, obviously he didn’t play his best coming out of halftime,” Boyle said. “He had a couple of really good looks on out of bounds plays and he missed both of them, but then two plays later he got a wide open three in the corner, didn’t hesitate and knocked it down. His resiliency, his maturity, his belief in himself and his teammates is pretty special.” After that, Colorado rolled to the finish line, continuing to execute down the stretch and pushing its lead into double digits, eventually picking up a massive conference win that it desperately needed. “We knew it wasn’t gonna be easy,” KJ Simpson said of the Buffs’ late run. “Oregon’s playing a lot of great basketball right now. Credit to them, they have really good pieces, great coaching staff, so we knew coming in it was going to be a battle, but we couldn’t get down on ourselves. We just went into timeouts and huddles just stressing that we’ve gotta play defense. No matter what happened on offense, as long as we guarded and got stops and ran in transition, that’s when things started to open up for us.” Williams and Simpson were the stars throughout, leading all scorers with 23 and 22 points, respectively. Simpson stuffed the stat sheet, as he usually does, with five rebounds to go with it. Despite his early struggles, da Silva still managed to finish with 13 points and eight rebounds for the Buffs. “It’s really easy when you’ve got a whole bunch of great players surrounding you,” Williams said postgame about returning from his wrist injury. “It makes it easier for you to get back acclimated into the system. I was just able to go out there and hoop.”

Keeshawn Barthelemy and his old coach Tad Boyle embrace after Thursday’s game. (Nigel Amstock | CU Sports Report)