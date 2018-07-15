CUSportsNation.com

Who are the top 10 recruits in Colorado for the 2019 class?
Rivals.com ranks the top recruits in each state, and back in March, we wrote this article looking at the top five players via the Rivals' rankings. The list has since expanded to ten recruits rather than five, so we take a look at those recruits in this article.
No. 1 - Ty Evans
Rundown: The top overall recruit according to Rivals.com in the state of Colorado is Monument (Colo.) Palmer Ridge pro-style quarterback Ty Evans. The 6-foot-2, 185-pounder was formerly committed to Arkansas but backed off after their coaching change. Evans committed to Colorado on January 15, 2018. Since his commitment, he's landed offers from the likes of Alabama, Texas A&M, Michigan, and others. Evans is on the brink of four-star status.
Where CU stands: Very firmly committed to Colorado. The only way he doesn't sign with CU is if there's a big coaching change at Colorado.
