CUSportsNation.com

Rundown: The top overall recruit according to Rivals.com in the state of Colorado is Monument (Colo.) Palmer Ridge pro-style quarterback Ty Evans. The 6-foot-2, 185-pounder was formerly committed to Arkansas but backed off after their coaching change. Evans committed to Colorado on January 15, 2018. Since his commitment, he's landed offers from the likes of Alabama, Texas A&M, Michigan, and others. Evans is on the brink of four-star status.

Where CU stands: Very firmly committed to Colorado. The only way he doesn't sign with CU is if there's a big coaching change at Colorado.