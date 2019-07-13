What, if any, recruits from Colorado's Class of 2019 should be considered candidates to see the field this fall? CUSportsNation has a couple in mind... 1. La'Vontae Shenault, WR: This should come as no surprise — the younger brother of Laviska Shenault, Jr. who was himself just ranked by Sports Illustrated as the No. 11 college football player in the country, La'Vontae is also a DeSoto (TX.) grad and was one of two four-star recruits to sign in the Buffs' Class of 2019. Talent on the gridiron seems to run in the Shenault family, so expect La'Vontae to be given a chance to show what he can do this August. Although the Buffaloes are deep at wide receiver and during the spring, more than a few wideouts (Maurice Bell, Daniel Arias, and Jaylon Jackson namely) showed their stuff effectively, Shenault very well could find himself in a spot to see the field. Bell has been mentioned in this regard somewhat often, but expect Shenault to immediately be considered for kick returning duty. Kick/punt return were areas not touched on by Mel Tucker's Buffaloes over the spring and in Shenault, testing him with kick and or punt return assignments would be an good way to welcome him to college football. His senior year highlight from DeSoto are impressive.

La'Vontae Shenault (Greg Powers)

2. Mark Perry, DB: With the Buffaloes facing some question marks in the secondary, especially at safety, Perry finds himself in a spot to come in hot and compete for minutes. Mikial Onu joining colorado from Southern Methodist on graduate transfer eligibility was a boost and fans of the Buffaloes hope Trey Udoffia and Aaron Maddox will perform up to par, but given Perry was one of the gems of the 2019 Class, it seems worth wagering that he'll at the minimum throw his name into the hat in August and see where camp takes him. Derrion Rakestraw and Isaiah Lewis round out the final contenders at the safety position. Rakestraw saw action in seven games in 2018 while coaches hope Lewis is ready to show his stuff as a redshirt sophomore. For Colorado, safety may very well be the defensive equivalent of tailback on offense; we might be seeing multiple faces and a variety of pairings there in the secondary a few games into the season.

Jaren Mangham (Photo by Brandon Brown)